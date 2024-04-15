Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Strikes Impact Results, Full-Year Outlook Adjusted
In Q1 2024, Lufthansa Group's financial performance took a hit, with an Adjusted EBIT loss of EUR 849 million, significantly higher than anticipated due to a series of strikes. The Group's financial outlook for the year is also impacted by geopolitical uncertainties.
Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt - dpa
- Lufthansa Group reported an Adjusted EBIT loss of EUR 849 million in Q1 2024, higher than expected due to various strikes impacting earnings by around EUR 350 million.
- The Group's Adjusted free cash flow was positive at EUR 305 million, mainly due to high inflows from advance ticket payments.
- The operating result in Q2 is expected to be lower than the previous year, impacted by an additional around EUR 100 million due to wage disputes and ongoing conflicts at Austrian Airlines.
- The ramp-up of capacity in Q2 is forecasted to be slightly lower than planned due to delays in new aircraft deliveries and efforts to improve punctuality.
- The Group now expects an Adj. EBIT of around EUR 2.2 billion for the year as a whole, down from previous expectations. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be at least EUR 1 billion.
- The recent escalation of the Middle East conflict and further geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to the Group's full year financial outlook.
The next important date, Publication 1. Interim Report 2024 (January-March 2024), at Deutsche Lufthansa is on 30.04.2024.
The price of Deutsche Lufthansa at the time of the news was 6,6870EUR and was down -2,08 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,7200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.680,92PKT (+0,74 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+1,01 %
+6,60 %
-4,95 %
-12,48 %
-31,34 %
-9,66 %
-57,11 %
-47,86 %
-54,98 %
ISIN:DE0008232125WKN:823212
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte