ProSiebenSat.1 Group had a strong start to 2024, with a 6% increase in revenues to EUR 867 million in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2023.

The recovery in TV advertising revenues and growth in digital & smart advertising revenues, particularly from the streaming platform Joyn, contributed to this increase.

Despite an increase in programming expenses, adjusted EBITDA increased by 35% to EUR 72 million in the first quarter.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter also improved significantly year-on-year by EUR 22 million to EUR 8 million, mainly due to the development of adjusted EBITDA and lower tax expenses.

The company's performance in the first quarter is in line with its full-year targets for 2024, which include increasing consolidated revenues to around EUR 3.95 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 575 million.

ProSiebenSat.1 Group will publish its figures for the first quarter of 2024 on May 14, 2024.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at ProSiebenSat.1 Media is on 30.04.2024.

The price of ProSiebenSat.1 Media at the time of the news was 7,6500EUR and was up +4,72 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.224,91PKT (-0,56 %).





