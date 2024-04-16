    checkAd

    With a surge in demand from various investors, Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH's new corporate bond 2024/2029 is set to shorten its exchange and offer periods.

    • Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH's new corporate bond 2024/2029 has high demand from existing bond holders, institutional investors, asset managers, and private investors
    • The exchange period for the existing 2020/2025 bond and the offer period for new subscriptions for the new corporate bond will be shortened due to high demand
    • The exchange of the existing 2020/2025 bond for the new corporate bond will end on Thursday, 18 April 2024, 6 p.m. CEST
    • New subscriptions for the corporate bond are only possible until Friday, 19 April 2024, 9:00 a.m. CEST
    • The interest rate for the new corporate bond is fixed at 6.0% p.a.
    • Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment is scheduled for 2 May 2024.

    The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 4,25 % bis 09/25 at the time of the news was 100,86EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.


