Karlsberg Brau Gmbh 4.25% Bond: Early Close of Exchange Offer & New Subscriptions Due to High Demand, 6% Interest Rate Fixed
With a surge in demand from various investors, Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH's new corporate bond 2024/2029 is set to shorten its exchange and offer periods.
- Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH's new corporate bond 2024/2029 has high demand from existing bond holders, institutional investors, asset managers, and private investors
- The exchange period for the existing 2020/2025 bond and the offer period for new subscriptions for the new corporate bond will be shortened due to high demand
- The exchange of the existing 2020/2025 bond for the new corporate bond will end on Thursday, 18 April 2024, 6 p.m. CEST
- New subscriptions for the corporate bond are only possible until Friday, 19 April 2024, 9:00 a.m. CEST
- The interest rate for the new corporate bond is fixed at 6.0% p.a.
- Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment is scheduled for 2 May 2024.
The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 4,25 % bis 09/25 at the time of the news was 100,86EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
-0,93 %
-0,48 %
-0,44 %
-0,39 %
-5,56 %
-1,76 %
-1,76 %
-1,37 %
ISIN:DE000A254UR5WKN:A254UR
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.