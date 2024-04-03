Karlsberg Brau Gmbh 4.25% 09/25 Bond: New Issue & Early 2020/2025 Refinancing Plan
In a strategic financial move, Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH is set to issue a new corporate bond, aiming to raise a substantial EUR 50 million, with an enticing interest margin of 6.00% to 7.00% p.a.
- Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH issues new corporate bond with a target volume of EUR 50 million and interest margin between 6.00% and 7.00% p.a.
- The securities prospectus for the new bond was approved by the Luxembourg Financial Market Authority.
- Exchange offer for holders of the existing 2020/2025 bond starts on April 5, 2024.
- Subscription period for the new bond is expected to be from April 11 to April 25, 2024.
- The proceeds from the new bond will be used to refinance the existing 2020/2025 bond ahead of schedule.
- The new bond will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange.
The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 4,25 % bis 09/25 at the time of the news was 101,18EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.
