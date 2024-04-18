SUESS MicroTec Q1 2024 Earnings Soar, Surpassing Previous Year's Key Figures
In Q1 2024, SÜSS MicroTec SE saw a remarkable surge in sales and earnings, significantly surpassing the previous year's figures. The company's successful quarter was marked by a 46% sales increase and a notable rise in profit margins.
- SÜSS MicroTec SE has significantly exceeded the sales and earnings figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first quarter of 2024.
- Sales increased by 46% to € 93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: € 64.0 million).
- The gross profit margin amounted to 39.1% (Q1 2023: 34.4%), supported by a high sales level and a very positive product mix.
- The EBIT margin reached 15.9% (Q1 2023: 5.9%).
- The Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE continues to expect sales of € 340 to 370 million, a gross profit margin of 35 to 38% and an EBIT margin of 10 to 12% for the full year 2024.
- Order intake in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to € 98.3 million (Q1 2023: € 94.9 million).
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at SUESS MicroTec is on 08.05.2024.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 42,18EUR and was up +4,39 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,53 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.994,74PKT (-0,06 %).
