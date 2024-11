Dürr nennt Lindner-Papier "ehrliches Angebot"

Wolf4000 schrieb 29.10.24, 20:15

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - RTL Group (AUDK.LU) , opens new tab, Europe's largest broadcaster, is exploring options for its Fremantle production unit, including a merger, given a broader cutback in TV commissioning across the industry, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. RTL, majority-owned by German media group Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) , opens new tab, is considering finding a merger partner for the "Got Talent" franchise owner, which could involve selling a minority stake to another production group or private equity firm with production assets, the sources said. It wants to retain majority control of the business, the sources added. Fremantle, whose hits include drama "Normal People", has been valued at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.05 billion), according to analyst reports. https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/rtl-group-explores-options-tv-production-arm-fremantle-sources-say-2024-10-29/