Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AG
20.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Cantourage entering the Polish market; PT up
Cantourage entered the Polish medical cannabis market through its first export of high-quality craft cannabis, establishing a long-term partnership with the Polish wholesaler PharmaVitae. PharmaVitae is one of the leading medical cannabis wholesalers in Poland with a strongly growing pharmacy network, which comprises 1,200 locations vs. 400 at the end of last year. The distribution partnership will begin with one of Cantourage's most popular strains, Mac1, but will be expanded in 2025 to include additional products from its product portfolio (e.g. a larger variety of flowers).
Entering the Polish market through the distribution partnership bodes well with the company's strategy of expanding to so far underserved markets with high growth potential. While the Polish
medical cannabis market is still at an early stage, it is poised for rapid growth during the next few years as regulatory frameworks improve and awareness increases. In 2023, the country recorded
roughly 30k patients as well as a market volume of 4.5t. The latter is expected to grow at a ~40% CAGR until 2028, implying a total addressable market of EUR 200-250m.
While we expect some EUR 4-5m sales from the Polish market for FY25e, it has the potential to generate more than EUR 20m sales annually during the next 3-5 years, in our view, becoming the third
core market following Germany and the UK.
Cantourage to report a blow-out FY24e. As per its recently raised FY24e guidance and the operational update from November (EUR 7.2m sales that month alone), the company is on track to record more
than 100% yoy sales growth (to EUR 49m) while improving the EBITDA margin by some 8.5pp yoy (eNuW) thanks to the favourable regulatory changes in Germany at the beginning of April. This underpins
the scalability of the group's business model. In fact, we expect margins to further improve to 12.6% by FY26e as sales continue to grow at a >30% CAGR.
Threats from political uncertainties limited. As more conservative parties are likely to gain power in the upcoming election in Germany (end of Feb.), which have historically opposed a broader
cannabis legalization, especially on the recreational side, i.e. cannabis clubs and growing own plants. As Cantourage is only active in the medical space, we regard the risks to its business model
as limited.
We confirm our BUY rating with a new EUR 12.00 PT (old: EUR 11.50) based on DCF.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31581.pdf
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
"...Auch die beiden Analysehäuser, die regelmäßig die Unternehmensentwicklung und -perspektive von Cantourage im Detail untersuchen, zeigen sich hinsichtlich der künftigen Geschäftsentwicklung des Unternehmens optimistisch. So bestätigten die Analysten von NuWays und Montega in ihren Research-Updates von Anfang Dezember erneut ihre Kaufempfehlung für Aktien von Cantourage und erhöhten ihre Kursziele auf jeweils EUR 11,50 (vorheriges Kursziel NuWays: EUR 10,00; vorheriges Kursziel Montega: EUR 11,00). NuWays betont unter anderem, dass Cantourage gut positioniert sein dürfte, um weiterhin an der Spitze des dynamischen Marktes zu stehen. Montega hebt insbesondere hervor, dass die anhaltend starke Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung die Skalierbarkeit des Geschäftsmodells unterstreicht.
Mit Blick auf die Einschätzungen der Analysten kommentiert Philip Schetter, CEO von Cantourage: "Es ist natürlich schön zu sehen, dass nicht nur wir selbst, sondern auch externe Experten für Unternehmensanalysen von einer weiteren positiven Entwicklung von Cantourage überzeugt sind. Wir legen bei Cantourage viel Wert auf die regelmäßigen Einschätzungen von Kapitalmarktakteuren zu unserem Unternehmen. Dazu gehören neben den Analysten natürlich vor allem auch Investoren und Börsenjournalisten. Um den regelmäßigen Austausch mit diesen Gruppen zu pflegen, waren wir erst kürzlich wieder zu Gast beim Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt. In diesem Zusammenhang freuen wir uns nun als Nächstes vor allem auf unsere Teilnahme am Virtual Roundtable mit Montega am 16. Januar 2025. Eine Anmeldung zu dieser Veranstaltung ist schon jetzt möglich. Ich bin sicher, dass im Rahmen des Roundtables wieder ein spannender Austausch zu unseren vielversprechenden Geschäftsmöglichkeiten und künftigen Wachstumsperspektiven im Markt für medizinisches Cannabis stattfinden wird....""
Und hier der übliche, massive Insiderverkauf. Warum wohl?
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2024-12/6406428…
Es gab nur eine Meldung, dass das Ergebnis für 2024 höher ausfallen wird und dass die Nachfrage nach ihren Produkten höher ist als gedacht. Wo ist das gepushe? Ich nenne das eine seriöse Info an die Kapitalmärkte. Die Firma ist massiv unterbewertet