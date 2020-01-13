Deutsche EuroShop wieder im Visier von Shortseller Adelphi Capital - Aktiennews
Nachrichtenquelle: Aktiencheck News| 13.01.2020, 21:12 | 43 | 0 |
Hamburg (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Adelphi Capital LLP erhöht Short-Position in Deutsche EuroShop-Aktien signifikant:
Die Shortseller der Hedgefonds-Firma Adelphi Capital LLP haben die Aktien des Shoppingcenter-Investors Deutsche EuroShop (ISIN: DE0007480204, WKN: 748020, Ticker-Symbol: DEQ, NASDAQ OTC-Symbol: DUSCF) wieder ins Visier genommen. [mehr]
