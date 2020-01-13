DAX-0,10 % EUR/USD+0,18 % Gold-0,88 % Öl (Brent)-1,27 %

Deutsche EuroShop wieder im Visier von Shortseller Adelphi Capital - Aktiennews

Nachrichtenquelle: Aktiencheck News
13.01.2020, 21:12  |  43   |   |   
Hamburg (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Adelphi Capital LLP erhöht Short-Position in Deutsche EuroShop-Aktien signifikant:

Die Shortseller der Hedgefonds-Firma Adelphi Capital LLP haben die Aktien des Shoppingcenter-Investors Deutsche EuroShop (ISIN: DE0007480204, WKN: 748020, Ticker-Symbol: DEQ, NASDAQ OTC-Symbol: DUSCF) wieder ins Visier genommen. [mehr]


 


Deutsche Euroshop Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutsche Euroshop AG
Wertpapier
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
EuroAktienCapitalCapHamburg


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel: Interessante charttechnische Situation - Aktienanalyse
Gazprom: Gute Perspektiven - Aktienanalyse
Alibaba Group Holding: Aktienkurs steigt stetig - Aktienanalyse
Deutsche Bank: US-Berichtssaison wird jetzt richtungsweisend für die Aktie - Aktienanalyse
Gold zum alten Hoch
Medigene baut Kursgewinne weiter aus! Aktienanalyse
Wirecard: Wechsel des Aufsichtsratschefs kommt bei Anlegern gut an - Aktienanalyse
MorphoSys: Enorm starke Meldung - Aktienanalyse
Lufthansa: Ruhe bewahren! Aktienanalyse
TUI: Attraktive Dividendenrendite - Aktienanalyse
Titel
Aurora Cannabis: Cannabis-Produkt sorgt auf der CES für Wirbel - Aktienanalyse
ITM Power: Die Luft wird allmählich dünner - Aktienanalyse
Wirecard: Untersuchungen überschatten alles - Aktienanalyse
PowerCell Sweden: Bewertung jenseits von Gut und Böse - Aktienanalyse
VARTA: Kurseinbruch! - Aktienanalyse
Aurora Cannabis: Risiken für Cashflow- und Bilanzaussichten - Aktienanalyse
Wirecard: Das könnte Kritikern ein wenig Wind aus den Segeln nehmen - Aktienanalyse
Orocobre: Perfekter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Aktienanalyse
Wirecard-Chef zeigt sich kämpferisch - Aktienanalyse
Milliardär Peter Thiel investiert in Boommarkt magische Pilze. 1.913% Hot Stock 119 mal günstiger ...
Titel
Wirecard: Position des Hedgefonds Greenvale Capital unterschreitet die Offenlegungsschwelle - Aktiennews
Massives Kaufsignal für diesen 504% Cannabis Hot Stock nach Zusage für NASDAQ-Listing. Aktie 52 ...
Aurora Cannabis: Cannabis-Produkt sorgt auf der CES für Wirbel - Aktienanalyse
ITM Power: Die Luft wird allmählich dünner - Aktienanalyse
Wirecard: Untersuchungen überschatten alles - Aktienanalyse
Ballard Power Systems: Ein Kaufsignal jagt das nächste - Aktienanalyse
PowerCell Sweden: Bewertung jenseits von Gut und Böse - Aktienanalyse
Aurora Cannabis: Kursziel gesenkt
633% Cannabis Hot Stock erhält Zusage für NASDAQ Listing - Kursfeuerwerk. Cannabis Aktientip 65 ...
VARTA: Kurseinbruch! - Aktienanalyse
Titel
Ballard Power Systems: Pleite von Wrightbus - Projekt auf der Kippe? - Aktienanalyse
Beyond Meat: Nicht mehr viel los hier - Aktienanalyse
Nel: Spannende Wette auf den Durchbruch der Wasserstoff-Technologie - Aktienanalyse
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie sinkt - HEXO sorgt für Enttäuschung - Aktienanalyse
PowerCell Sweden: Aktie im Rally-Modus - Aktienanalyse
TOMRA Systems: Neues Mehrmonatstief - Aktienanalyse
Aurora Cannabis gehört zu den Gewinnern! - Aktienanalyse
BYD: 78,70 oder 20,70 Hongkong-Dollar? Kursziele und Ratings der Analysten vor Q3-Zahlen auf einen Blick ...
Ballard Power Systems: Ist der jüngste Rücksetzer eine Kaufchance? - Aktienanalyse
PowerCell Sweden: Aufwärtstrend dürfte an zusätzlicher Dynamik gewinnen - Aktienanalyse

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:08 Uhr
Deutsche EuroShop: Massiver Rückzug von Leerverkäufer Coltrane Asset Management! Aktiennews
11.01.20
Deutsche Euroshop-Aktie crasht: Ein Warnzeichen auch für den Dividenden-REIT Tanger Factory Outlet?
10.01.20
Das Dividenden-ABC: 26 starke Ausschütter, die jeder Investor kennen muss!
10.01.20
KGV 10, Dividendenrendite 6 %, Crash 7 %: Ist diese zuverlässige Dividendenaktie ein Kauf?
09.01.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG auf 'Halten'
09.01.20
Deutsche EuroShop: Erneut negatives Bewertungsergebnis - Aktienanalyse
09.01.20
Deutsche EuroShop: Übertrieben, sagt die DZ!
08.01.20
50 Aktien haben die 38-Tageslinie nach oben/unten durchbrochen
08.01.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Besonnene Reaktion auf Irans Vergeltungsschlag
08.01.20
Deutsche EuroShop: Bodenbildung? Fehlanzeige! Aktienanalyse

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.01.20
1.160
Deutsche Euroshop AG