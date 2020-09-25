 

Luther Burbank Savings Secures $55,000 in AHEAD Grants to Benefit Pandemic Relief Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 18:20  |  101   |   |   

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), announced this week that it was awarded $55,000 in grants by FHLBank San Francisco (FHLBank) to benefit organizations tackling the challenges posed by COVID-19.

A $30,000 grant will be used to fund the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa to support the COVID-19 Financial Stability for Underserved Households project. The goal of the project is to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable households by providing immediate relief and financial stability to bolster resiliency.

Farm Lot 59, an organic urban farm helping those in need through their Farm to Family Program (FFP), will receive a $25,000 grant. With the restaurant industry in turmoil, Farm Lot 59 designed FFP to make the best use of their harvest to meet the immediate needs of their community. Together with renowned chef Eugene Santiago of Baryo, they have served hundreds of nutrient rich meals to the most vulnerable population in Long Beach.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation shared, “I am grateful that FHLBank recognized the immediate need for funds to be distributed in the communities we serve. Support of these vital programs is essential to their ongoing viability.”

The FHLBank awarded $1.9 million to 52 pandemic relief projects through their 2020 AHEAD grants. An additional $1.6 million was awarded to 45 economic development projects. “The ongoing pandemic is causing severe financial stress for many households in California,” said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “We are pleased that our member, Luther Burbank Savings, is using the AHEAD Program to provide funding for two organizations providing immediate assistance to families and individuals in need.”

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.2 billion, total loans of $6.3 billion and total deposits of $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2020.  It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and eight lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

About FHLBank San Francisco

FHLBank San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. AHEAD grants are delivered through the Bank’s member financial institutions to local community organizations for projects and programs that benefit lower-income and underserved communities. In response to the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 crisis, FHLBank San Francisco added $2 million to its planned $1.5 million 2020 AHEAD Program funding allocation so that members could support a wide range of pandemic relief efforts along with targeted economic development initiatives.

About Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Catholic Charities is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the counties of Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake. The organization works to solve the challenges of poverty, hunger, and marginalization reaching over 20,000 men, women and children each year.

About Farm Lot 59

Farm Lot 59 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in Long Beach, CA in 2010. The organic, urban production farm services the local community as well as teaches an edible education.  

CONTACT: Contact: 
Luther Burbank Savings
Warren Harris
Senior Vice President, Fair and Responsible Banking Officer
310-606-8833
wharris@lbsavings.com

Luther Burbank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Banque De Luxembourg Integrates Marketaxess’ Axess IQ Order & Execution Workflow Solution
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...