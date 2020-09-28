East West Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Management will discuss third quarter 2020 financial results with the public on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses third quarter results and operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers:

Within the U.S. Within Canada International (877) 506-6399 (855) 669-9657 (412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers:

Within the U.S. Within Canada International Replay Access Code (877) 344-7529 (855) 669-9658 (412) 317-0088 10147892

Replay will be available from October 22, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until November 22, 2020.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $49.4 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California. East West is a premier bank focused exclusively on the United States and Greater China markets and operates over 125 locations worldwide, including in the United States markets of California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

