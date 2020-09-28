 

Fnac Darty enters into exclusive negotiations with Mirage Retail Group for the envisaged sale of BCC in the Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020   

PRESS RELEASE

Fnac Darty enters into exclusive negotiations with Mirage Retail Group

for the envisaged sale of BCC in the Netherlands

Ivry, September 28th 2020 - Fnac Darty today announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mirage Retail Group for the envisaged sale of 100% of BCC, its Dutch subsidiary, for a symbolic price.

BCC is a well-established and longstanding consumer electronics brand in the Netherlands, with a dense and qualitative network of 62 stores, a strong digital presence and performing omni-channel logistic capabilities. Fnac Darty launched in January 2020 an active search for a new partner in order to allow BCC to fully seize its market opportunities.

Mirage is the retail platform behind a number of trusted retail formats in the Netherlands, including Blokker, Big Bazar and Intertoys, and more recently the innovative Miniso retail format. Mirage evolved from the former Blokker Holding and has a long history on the Dutch High Street. Mirage specializes in turn-around strategies for retail, combining its extensive knowledge and experience in retail, real estate and logistics to manage profitable and future-proof retail brands.  

Fnac Darty is convinced that this envisaged transaction will enable BCC to benefit from the right support to successfully perform on its market.

The transaction is notably subject to the consultation of the relevant work councils and the required regulatory approvals and completion is expected during Q4 2020.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in thirteen countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. The Group counts more 24,000 employees and, as of the end of 2019, has a multi-format network of 880 stores, including 726 in France. Fnac Darty is France’s second e-commerce player in terms of traffic (a cumulative average of around 25 million unique online visitors per month in France) with its three main commercial websites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was €7.3 billion in 2019, 19% of which was generated by its online channel. For more information; please visit www.fnacdarty.com.

About Mirage Retail Group
Mirage Retail Group (Mirage) is the retail platform behind the trusted and innovative retail formats Blokker, Big Bazar and Miniso in the Netherlands. Mirage retail formats roughly count 779 stores and 8,000 employees. In 2019 Mirage’s turnover was 544 million euros. Mirage wants to have a positive impact on the Dutch retail market by surprising the market with relevant, innovative and future-proof retail formats. In this way, the Group makes the day-to-day life of its customers more fun, easier and more sustainable. The head office is located in Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.mirageretailgroup.nl.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS FNAC DARTY Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08
PRESS FNAC DARTY Audrey Bouchard audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)6 17 25 03 77
  Léo Le Bourhis  

leo.le.bourhis@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)6 75 06 43 81

 
PRESS MIRAGE

  		Barbara van der Werf

  		media@mirageretailgroup.nl
+31 (0)20 358 9033
     

 

 
     

 

Attachment


