 

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE Evolution of the Governance to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 18:49  |  90   |   |   

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher announces the appointment of Mr Christophe Nobileau as Managing Director and member of the Management Board following the meeting of its Supervisory Board on September 24, 2020. This appointment comes as part of the acceleration of the deployment of the Group's growth strategy. Mr Jürgen Goeldner has been confirmed as Chairman of the Management Board. Focus Home’s Supervisory Board also co-opted Ms Tiphanie Lamy as member of the Supervisory Board, replacing Mr Christophe Nobileau.

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declared: “The Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive believes that Christophe Nobileau's experience will strengthen the Management Board and contribute to guiding the company towards new horizons. Our common ambition is to use the know-how of FHI's teams to continue and accelerate the attraction of talent in order to pursue the development of high-quality games, which is the DNA of the Group.”

Mr Christophe Nobileau, Managing Director and member of the Management Board, declared: “I am delighted to join Focus Home Interactive, a growth company with solid potential. I look forward to working with the team in place, so that we can accelerate and seize opportunities that will create long-term value for all our employees, studios and shareholders. I look forward to meeting all of our partners in the near future to share our ambitions.”

At the same time, Focus Home Interactive created an Executive Committee, comprising all members of the Management Board and Mr Jean-François Busnel, Group CFO. Indeed, in accordance with the French law, a Management Board is composed of five members only. Therefore, following the creation of the Executive Committee, Mr Jean-François Busnel left his seat on the Management Board, while remaining Chief Financial Officer with the same mission and prerogatives, in order to allow the appointment of Mr Christophe Nobileau.

Focus Home’s Supervisory Board is now composed of:

  • Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board
  • Ms Tiphanie Lamy
  • Mr Tanguy de Franclieu
  • Mr Denis Thébaud

The Group’s Executive Committee is composed of:

  • Mr Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board
  • Mr Christophe Nobileau, Managing Director, member of the Management Board
  • Mr John Bert, Chief Operation Officer, member of the Management Board
  • Mr Luc Heninger, Chief Production Officer, member of the Management Board
  • Mr Thomas Barrau, Chief Marketing Officer, member of the Management Board
  • Mr Jean-François Busnel, Chief Financial Officer

Mr Christophe Nobileau, Managing Director and member of the Management Board of Focus Home Interactive, began his career in New York at IBM as an analyst. He then became a manager at Arthur Andersen from 1987 to 1995. In 1996, he continued his career at LVMH, firstly as Chief Financial Officer, then Secretary General of the Desfossés international group, following which he became Managing Director of Victoire Multimédia Informatique, Deputy Managing Director of the watch and jewellery division. From 2000 to 2001, he was Managing Director of System TV. Between 2001 and 2004, he was Managing Director of Financière XV. From 2004 to 2007, he joined the Datem Group as Deputy Managing Director. In 2007, he became Deputy Managing Director of FLCP. From 2009 to 2018, he was Managing Director of the Be Aware Group, Chairman of Studios de Marseille, Managing Director of Capa Développement, Managing Director and then Chairman of the Telfrance Group, Chairman of Newen Distribution and Managing Director of Newen. Since 2014, he has also held the position of Founding Chairman of the audiovisual and digital think tank. He was appointed Managing Director of Focus Home Interactive on Thursday 24th September 2020.

Seite 1 von 2
Focus Home Interactive Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results