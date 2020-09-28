Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declared: “ The Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive believes that Christophe Nobileau's experience will strengthen the Management Board and contribute to guiding the company towards new horizons. Our common ambition is to use the know-how of FHI's teams to continue and accelerate the attraction of talent in order to pursue the development of high-quality games, which is the DNA of the Group.”

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher announces the appointment of Mr Christophe Nobileau as Managing Director and member of the Management Board following the meeting of its Supervisory Board on September 24, 2020. This appointment comes as part of the acceleration of the deployment of the Group's growth strategy. Mr Jürgen Goeldner has been confirmed as Chairman of the Management Board. Focus Home’s Supervisory Board also co-opted Ms Tiphanie Lamy as member of the Supervisory Board, replacing Mr Christophe Nobileau.

Mr Christophe Nobileau, Managing Director and member of the Management Board, declared: “I am delighted to join Focus Home Interactive, a growth company with solid potential. I look forward to working with the team in place, so that we can accelerate and seize opportunities that will create long-term value for all our employees, studios and shareholders. I look forward to meeting all of our partners in the near future to share our ambitions.”

At the same time, Focus Home Interactive created an Executive Committee, comprising all members of the Management Board and Mr Jean-François Busnel, Group CFO. Indeed, in accordance with the French law, a Management Board is composed of five members only. Therefore, following the creation of the Executive Committee, Mr Jean-François Busnel left his seat on the Management Board, while remaining Chief Financial Officer with the same mission and prerogatives, in order to allow the appointment of Mr Christophe Nobileau.

Focus Home’s Supervisory Board is now composed of:

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ms Tiphanie Lamy

Mr Tanguy de Franclieu

Mr Denis Thébaud

The Group’s Executive Committee is composed of:

Mr Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board

Mr Christophe Nobileau, Managing Director, member of the Management Board

Mr John Bert, Chief Operation Officer, member of the Management Board

Mr Luc Heninger, Chief Production Officer, member of the Management Board

Mr Thomas Barrau, Chief Marketing Officer, member of the Management Board

Mr Jean-François Busnel, Chief Financial Officer

Mr Christophe Nobileau, Managing Director and member of the Management Board of Focus Home Interactive, began his career in New York at IBM as an analyst. He then became a manager at Arthur Andersen from 1987 to 1995. In 1996, he continued his career at LVMH, firstly as Chief Financial Officer, then Secretary General of the Desfossés international group, following which he became Managing Director of Victoire Multimédia Informatique, Deputy Managing Director of the watch and jewellery division. From 2000 to 2001, he was Managing Director of System TV. Between 2001 and 2004, he was Managing Director of Financière XV. From 2004 to 2007, he joined the Datem Group as Deputy Managing Director. In 2007, he became Deputy Managing Director of FLCP. From 2009 to 2018, he was Managing Director of the Be Aware Group, Chairman of Studios de Marseille, Managing Director of Capa Développement, Managing Director and then Chairman of the Telfrance Group, Chairman of Newen Distribution and Managing Director of Newen. Since 2014, he has also held the position of Founding Chairman of the audiovisual and digital think tank. He was appointed Managing Director of Focus Home Interactive on Thursday 24th September 2020.