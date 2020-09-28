 

VVC Announces New Private Placement Closing, Debt Conversion, Acquisition of Samalayuca Shares and Grant of Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 22:11  |  89   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following:

Q2 Financials

The Company's unaudited Financials for the Quarter Ended July 31, 2020 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis were filed on SEDAR on September 25 and will be uploaded to the Company's website.

Private Placement Financing

VVC has closed subscriptions on a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit, whereby each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company for a period of three years from Closing, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. Aggregate subscriptions amount to CA$2,876,310 (or US$2,177,000) representing 57,526,200 Units. One insider, the COB of the Company, subscribed for US$50,000. The Company will pay a Finder's Fee of US$52,150 to two arm's length finders, of which US$8,400 will be paid in cash and the balance will be settled by the issuance of 1,169,500 Shares and Warrants.

The Company expects to close the Private Placement on September 30, subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV. All securities to be issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The securities to be issued have not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

Net proceeds of the Financing, after paying the general costs of the issue and the cash portion of the Finder's Fee, will be used as needed for (a) development on the Kaity Property in Chihuahua, Mexico, including costs associated with various permits, metallurgical bench testing of the copper mineralization, and investigation, evaluation, planning and implementation of the Gloria Pilot Mining Project, (b) property option payments in Mexico, (c) reserve for future acquisitions, (d) current accounts payable, (e) general administrative expenses, and (f) working capital.

Debt Conversion

In conjunction with the Private Placement Financing, the Company is also settling an aggregate $91,205 of indebtedness by the issuance 1,824,100 Shares and 879,800 Warrants (collectively the "Units"). The Units being issued, the terms of the Warrants included in the Units and the applicable resale restrictions will the same as those for the Units issued through the Private Placement. One insider, the CEO of the Company is participating by converting $47,215 owed to him, however he will not receive any Warrants.

Seite 1 von 4
VVC Exploration Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
VVC Exploration - Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Acquisition of Additional Shares of Samalayuca Cobre