Eastmain Begins Gradient IP Survey at Eau Claire

Eastmain Resources Inc. (“Eastmain” or the “Company” - TSX:ER, OTCQX:EANRF) a gold exploration and development company based in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, is pleased to announce it has begun a Gradient Array Induced Polarization (“Gradient Array”) survey at its Eau Claire Project, on the 100%-owned Clearwater Property in Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec (FIGURE 1). The Gradient Array survey results will be utilized in the planned 50,000 m drilling program expected to begin in the fall, following the completion of the proposed acquisition of Eastmain by Auryn Resources (TSX:AUG; NYSE:AUG) and formation of Fury Gold Mines.

Blair Schultz, Eastmain Interim President and CEO commented: “The new survey technique will be a key tool in developing additional targets immediately surrounding the Eau Claire deposit and the Snake Lake and Clovis targets. We look forward to the results and the upcoming 50,000 m drilling program to grow the deposit beyond the PEA limits, which is to be conducted by Fury Gold Mines following completion of the acquisition transaction.

Details of the IP Survey

The Gradient Array survey will be conducted by Abitibi Geophysics Inc. and will traverse the south-western portion of the Clearwater property (FIGURE 1) along the Eau Claire deposit corridor including the Rosemary, Snake Lake and Clovis prospects and provide new targeting information for the upcoming drilling campaign. The grid will generate 105 line-km of Gradient Array data over a 7 km long grid on 100 m spaced lines. The grid will capture a 1.5 km wide corridor along the easterly trending geological package hosting these mineralized zones as well as testing a portion of the easterly trending Cannard Deformation zone, a significant regional structure.

The Gradient survey method has been selected to assist in discriminating low sulphide / low conductivity targets such as the Eau Claire deposit Quartz-Tourmaline vein and High-Grade Schist systems. Historic survey data using traditional IP and electromagnetic geophysics have successfully surveyed other zones at Clearwater such as Percival and Serendipity on the KS Horizon. It is expected that Gradient Array survey will help locate in these important but less conductive structures and provide targeting support for new drilling along this corridor in 2020 and 2021.