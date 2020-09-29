Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 09/2020 - Coloplast launches new 2025 strategy and provides new long-term financial guidance of 7-9% organic revenue growth and an EBIT margin of more than 30%

Coloplast will host a virtual Capital Markets Day today at 14:00-17:00 (CET). Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to participate and the event can be accessed on the dedicated CMD microsite here .

Coloplast launches new 2025 strategy and provides new long-term financial guidance of 7-9% organic revenue growth and an EBIT margin of more than 30%

As part of the Capital Markets Day 2020, Coloplast will launch its new 2025 strategy “Strive25 - Sustainable Growth Leadership”.

Strive25 long-term financial guidance

Coloplast remains committed to delivering strong revenue growth, industry-leading margins and strong cash flow generation. From the base year of 2019/20, Coloplast aims to deliver the following long-term financial ambitions:

Organic revenue growth of 7-9% p.a.

EBIT margin of more than 30% 1

CAPEX ratio of 4-6% of revenue

Tax rate of ~23%2

The company’s capital allocation policy to pay out excess cash through dividends is unchanged.

Strive25 long-term non-financial ambitions

Coloplast has set the following sustainability and non-financial ambitions by 2025:

Reducing emissions

0 scope 1+2 emissions through 100% renewable energy

In 18/19, 7% of Coloplast’s total emissions was scope 1+2 emissions (equivalent to 11,300 tonnes) and 67% of energy was renewable

Improving products & packaging

80% of packaging made from renewable materials (In 18/19, 70% of packaging was made from renewable materials)

50% of production waste is recycled (In 18/19, 32% of production was recycled)

To deliver on the company’s sustainability ambitions, up to DKK 250m in operating expenses and capex investments will be committed over the period.3

Financial guidance 2019/20

The financial guidance for 2019/20 is unchanged at an organic revenue growth of around 4% at constant exchange rates and a reported growth in DKK of 3-4%. The EBIT margin is expected to be around 31% at constant exchange rates and in reported terms in DKK.

2019/20 has seen a negative impact on the company’s financial performance from COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Coloplast has had three key priorities: keeping our people safe, continuing to serve our customers and maintaining business operations.

Virtual Capital Markets Day



At the Capital Markets Day, the following representatives from Coloplast will present and participate in the virtual CMD:





Kristian Villumsen - President & CEO

Nicolai Buhl Andersen - Executive Vice President, Innovation

Oliver Johansen - Senior Vice President, R&D

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President & CFO

Paul Marcun - Executive Vice President, Growth

Camilla G. Møhl - Senior Vice President, People & Culture

Allan Rasmussen - Executive Vice President, Global Operations

The presentations from the event will be available on the CMD site at the start of each individual presentation. A recorded webcast of each presentation from the event will also be available on our website within one hour after the presentation. The presentations for the break-out sessions on October 7th and 9th will also be made available on September 29th.

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

EVP & CFO





