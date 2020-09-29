 

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest plc announces its intention to carry out a Private Placement and applies for Secondary Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 09:29  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Media and Games Invest plc announces its intention to carry out a Private Placement and applies for Secondary Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm

29-Sep-2020 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Media and Games Invest plc announces its intention to carry out a Private Placement and applies for Secondary Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm

29 September 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G; Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), a company with focus on digital games supported by a media unit, announces its intention to undertake a directed share issue of approx. SEK 250 million (equivalent to approx. EUR 24 million) in newly issued shares of the Company to Swedish and international institutional investors through an accelerated book-building procedure (the "Private Placement"). The Company has appointed Pareto Securities as Sole Manager and Bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement

The Private Placement is intended to be carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preferential right in accordance with the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 July 2019. The subscription price and the total number of new shares in the Private Placement shall be determined through a book-building procedure. It is therefore the assessment of the Board of Directors that the subscription price accurately reflects current market conditions and demand. The Company retains the right to increase the size of the Private Placement up to approx. SEK 300 million at its own discretion based on price and demand.

