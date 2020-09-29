Aprea Therapeutics Appoints Michael A. Kelly to Board of Directors
BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that
reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein, today announced the appointment of Michael A. Kelly to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kelly will serve as a member of the audit committee and nominating
and corporate governance committee.
Mr. Kelly brings more than 20 years of executive leadership in the life sciences industry, including 14 years in senior leadership roles with Amgen Inc., and is the Founder and President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC, a global life sciences management consulting business. Prior to founding Sentry Hill Partners, Mr. Kelly held multiple finance and operations positions at Amgen, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Business Services and, in 2010 and 2014, was acting CFO. Prior to Amgen, he held senior and executive leadership positions at Tanox, Inc. Biogen, Inc., and Monsanto Life Sciences. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Florida A&M University.
“Michael Kelly is a distinguished industry executive with considerable experience in the management and growth of innovative life sciences companies,” said Christian S. Schade, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. “His deep operational and financial expertise will be invaluable as Aprea continues with its progress to advance our mutant p53 reactivator oncology programs toward commercialization. It is a great pleasure to welcome Michael to the Aprea team and our Board of Directors.”
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246 (eprenetapopt), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). APR-246 has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.
