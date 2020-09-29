Aprea Therapeutics Appoints Michael A. Kelly to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein, today announced the appointment of Michael A. Kelly to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kelly will serve as a member of the audit committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.



Mr. Kelly brings more than 20 years of executive leadership in the life sciences industry, including 14 years in senior leadership roles with Amgen Inc., and is the Founder and President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC, a global life sciences management consulting business. Prior to founding Sentry Hill Partners, Mr. Kelly held multiple finance and operations positions at Amgen, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Business Services and, in 2010 and 2014, was acting CFO. Prior to Amgen, he held senior and executive leadership positions at Tanox, Inc. Biogen, Inc., and Monsanto Life Sciences. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Florida A&M University.