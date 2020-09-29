 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Becomes First Company to Reach Two-Year Milestone in High-Level CBD Hemp Oil Stability Study

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company has reached a two-year milestone for long-term stability testing on its flagship THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) oil product Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X (RSHO-X). The stability study was conducted in strict compliance with FDA/ICH guidelines (Q1A-R2).

The study was outsourced to one of the most qualified cGLP/cGMP compliant Contract Research Organizations (CROs) with ISO 17025 accreditation and certification.

“As a Company of Firsts, we are excited to announce that we now have the first CBD hemp oil product on the market to have a proven two-year shelf life. This is the gold standard within the industry for shelf life and, just like many of the testing benchmarks and methods that we have developed for the industry, we believe that other CBD companies will begin testing their products for a similar stability standard and together we will further legitimize the CBD industry,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to prove our products’ safety and efficacy.”

The stability study tested several samples of RSHO-X CBD oil, which was also exposed to various environmental conditions and temperatures that may be experienced in various locations throughout the world. The samples, which were tested for appearance, odor, specific gravity, viscosity, package compatibility, and complete microbial characteristics, showcased that the product is stable at the end of a two-year time period and has identical CBD concentrations to what existed at the beginning of the study.

Also, the study was performed using fully validated, proprietary analytical UPLC-PDA and LC-MS/MS methods reflecting the specificity and selectivity toward RSHO-X, including data elements and parameters such as accuracy, precision, repeatability, ruggedness, system suitability, linearity, specificity, dilution integrity, and dynamic range.

The test results showed no change (no more than 5%) in the CBD content and other specifications that were observed and the container closure system was faultless at both long-term and accelerated test conditions. The product also tested negative for any harmful microbes or toxins and the positive 24-month, long-term stability test results suggest that RSHO-X is a stable formulation and example for the industry.

