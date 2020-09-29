Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces New Sustainability Initiative and Deployment of Zero-Emissions Vehicle

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or “the Company”), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, announced today that the Company has set a goal to reduce its carbon emissions in half by the year 2035.

Knight-Swift CEO Dave Jackson stated, “Sustainability has always been at the core of our culture. While we have made significant strides in improving our environmental footprint over the years, we believe that setting an ambitious public goal to reduce carbon emissions generated by our fleet by 50% over the next 15 years quantifies our commitment. Our passionate and dedicated team members have the knowledge to rally around and execute on this achievable goal that will benefit our families, our communities, and future generations.”

The Company anticipates meeting this goal through various initiatives, including:

• Implementing next generation tractor and trailer aerodynamic solutions;

• Continuing deployment of advanced idle reduction technologies;

• Utilizing next generation clean diesel engines;

• Operating Zero-Emissions vehicles, including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell technology;

• Executing various other strategies as technology is developed and introduced to the market.

Dave Williams, SVP Equipment & Government Relations, stated, “This is really a process rather than an event. Like every other challenge that we have faced in our history, we will approach this very methodically, with very high expectations. While we will likely have to take some risk, we believe that being environmentally responsible and being profitable are not mutually exclusive. We expect these technologies to reduce emissions and to be cost-effective.”

To formally kickoff this initiative, Knight-Swift has teamed with Daimler Trucks North America (“DTNA”) to deploy the Company’s first Zero-Emissions battery electric vehicle, consisting of a pre-production Freightliner eCascadia day cab tractor as part of DTNA’s Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) Fleet. The Freightliner CX Fleet is part of DTNA’s ongoing co-creation initiative that engages customers in the commercial electric vehicle development process by deploying trucks in real-world applications. This Freightliner eCascadia, equipped with a fully electric drivetrain, will be used by Knight-Swift to service the Greater Los Angeles area with the benefit of zero tailpipe emissions.

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. It manufactures, sells, and services commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit, and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

