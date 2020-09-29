 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands as-a-Service and SMB Initiatives to Help Channel Partners Drive Growth

HPE Virtual Distribution Partner Conference – Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced initiatives and offerings to help channel partners evolve their business and accelerate sales growth at the third annual HPE Distribution Partner Conference. This year’s event, held virtually, gathers more than 1,000 attendees from 300 distribution partners around the globe to discuss how channel partners can build their acumen with as-a-service, expand their as-a-service sales opportunities, and leverage these initiatives to grow their sales domain with small and medium businesses (SMB) and midmarket customers.

Today, the channel plays a significant role in HPE’s business, and an average of 80 percent of indirect business goes through distribution partners. In certain markets, 100 percent of indirect business is filtered through distributors. The annual HPE Distribution Partner Conference demonstrates the pivotal role distributors play in helping channel partners enhance their sales expertise, drive profitability and differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive markets.

“The initiatives we’re announcing today stem from key partner feedback and aim to better enable distributors and all of our channel partners to monetize their as-a-service strategy,” said George Hope, HPE Worldwide Head of Partner Sales. “We see our distribution partners not as an extended sales force, but rather as team members. As HPE advances along our journey to becoming an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company, we see an opportunity for our distributors to strengthen relationships with our shared partners and become their trusted advisors, helping them embrace and accelerate HPE’s as-a-service business.”

Program offerings and enhancements announced today to help partners drive growth with as-a-service, expand expertise to differentiate themselves, and better serve key SMB and midmarket customers, include:

Smaller starting capacity now available for HPE GreenLake

As part of the “Swift” sales program with standardized and simplified HPE GreenLake offerings, HPE recently announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services with options targeted at partners and their SMB and midmarket customers. For distributors and HPE partners, HPE provides right-sized HPE GreenLake packages with a competitive starting point from as low as $70,000 to help partners engage on deals with smaller customers adopting an IT-as-a-service model. Coupled with an easy and fast selling experience from pre-configured and pre-priced offers, distributors can scale their as-a-service strategy and expand the addressable market for them and their partners. Additionally, HPE continues to offer its 17 percent reseller rebate to drive profitability with partners selling HPE GreenLake.

