USA TODAY To Provide Comprehensive On-Screen Fact Checking For the 2020 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Debates

USA TODAY journalists are offering their expertise on various topics that have become key issues for voters in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, including COVID-19, the economy, social justice, health care, education, immigration, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Information about the team of experts can be found at debates2020.usatoday.com .

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced today that a team of expert reporters will provide comprehensive on-screen fact checking for the 2020 presidential and vice-presidential debates. The on-screen fact checking will provide USA TODAY livestream viewers with immediate context from topical experts to help hold each candidate accountable for their claims during the debates.

The fact checks will appear live on screen as concise, declarative statements of facts, similar to the USA TODAY Coronavirus Task Force fact checking unit.

USA TODAY will be livestreaming the debates on all USA TODAY owned and operated channels, including usatoday.com. Viewers can also engage with USA TODAY’s fact check team via the USA TODAY Politics account on Twitter, where experts will be available to offer further context beyond what is provided on-screen in real time.

USA TODAY will feature its innovative fact checking for each of the presidential debates, starting with the first tonight, and for the vice-presidential debate, which is being moderated by USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

“Our reporters have deep expertise on the topics being discussed in the debates. They’ll use that knowledge to provide instant context and fact checks,” said Nicole Carroll, USA TODAY editor in chief. “By providing this context on the same screen as the debate, viewers will get real-time information that will help them understand the topics fully in the moment.”

"This is not your normal livestream. We're executing against a fully remote, cloud-based workflow and combining the efforts of our live fact-checking teams and video teams across the country into a streamlined, real-time experience for our viewers that adds context to the debates. We're building upon a workflow we pioneered with our real-time, on-screen fact check of the Coronavirus Task Force briefings. Those reached millions of viewers across the USA Today Network, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, so we know this is an experience our audience values,” said Russ Torres, vice president of video and strategy for USA TODAY NETWORK.

Prior to every debate, USA TODAY reporters will preview the night’s topics in a pre-show discussion that can be viewed at debates2020.usatoday.com. Additionally, USA TODAY will be covering the debates by text as well, again for instant updates. Viewers can sign up for this service here.

For more of USA TODAY’s 2020 election coverage, visit usatoday.com/elections.

