Correction Icelandair Group hf. - Major shareholder announcement
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.09.2020, 16:36 | 64 | 0 |
Icelandair Group hf. Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
The attachment has been added.
Contact information
The attachment has been added.
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Íslandsbanki hf. confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 1,804,432,309 which corresponds to 6.35% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: exceeds 5%) due to acquisition of shares.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0