Intervest Offices & Warehouses and Inge Tas, chief financial officer, are ending their cooperation
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.09.2020, 18:00 | 46 | 0 |
Intervest Offices & Warehouses and Inge Tas have decided in mutual consultation to end her mandate as cfo and member of the executive board in the medium term. Inge Tas will remain in her
position until the publication of the annual figures for 2020, planned for 11 February 2021.
Intervest Offices & Warehouses Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0