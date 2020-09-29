Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On May 25, 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 09 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 115,752 12,652,025 22 September 2020 1,415 133.87 189,421 23 September 2020 1,212 132.48 160,570 24 September 2020 1,458 129.44 188,725 25 September 2020 1,915 133.95 256,520 28 September 2020 1,500 135.63 203,449 Accumulated under the program 123,252 13,650,709

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 141,037 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.62% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

