 

PharmaSGP publishes H1 Report 2020 and confirms strong performance and positive outlook for the full year

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PharmaSGP publishes H1 Report 2020 and confirms strong performance and positive outlook for the full year

30.09.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP publishes H1 Report 2020 and confirms strong performance and positive outlook for the full year

- Group revenues rise significantly by 7.2% to € 33.8 million in H1 2020, adjusted1 EBIT increases disproportionately by 17.7% to € 10.6 million

- Systematic expansion of the product portfolio and advancing internationalization as key growth drivers

- Consistent implementation of the strategy for H2 2020: numerous product launches planned in both Germany and foreign markets, including the launch of the first PharmaSGP drugs in France

- Maria-Johanna Schaecher expands Management Board as CBDO - thus even stronger focus on internationalization and external growth in the future

- Forecast 2020: Compared to the first half of 2020 further increase in revenue growth and the adjusted EBIT margin

Gräfelfing, September 30, 2020 - PharmaSGP Holding SE today published its full report for the first half of 2020. Despite a market environment strongly influenced by the corona pandemic, the successful course was continued in the first half of 2020. PharmaSGP increased its revenues driven by the development in foreign markets and the strong performance of the product category "Health Brands". Adjusted1 EBIT increased disproportionately and resulted in an adjusted EBIT margin of 31.5%.

The 7.2% increase in Group revenues to € 33.8 million (H1 2019: € 31.6 million) was based on the growth rate in Germany that clearly outperformed the market, but especially also on the further expansion of international activities.

Revenues in PharmaSGP's home market Germany rose by 4.9% to € 24.6 million in the first half of 2020; this equates to a 72.7% share of total revenues (H1 2019: € 23.4 million or 74.2%). The successful international expansion contributed even more to the growth. Revenues in foreign markets increased by 13.8% to € 9.2 million or 27.3% of total revenues (H1 2019: € 8.1 million or 25.8%).

