 

Evli Awards Management Oy expands operations to incentive program design by merging with Alexander Incentives Oy

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AT 9.00 AM (EET/EEST)

Inside information


On September 30, 2020, Evli Bank Plc and the owners of Alexander Incentives Oy have signed an agreement on a share exchange between Evli Awards Management Oy (“EAM”) and Alexander Incentives Oy, in which EAM will acquire 100 percent of Alexander Incentives Oy's shares. In return, EAM will issue new shares, bringing the minority stake to 35 percent of the company's shares. Evli Bank's holding in the company is 65 percent.

By merging the operations, the new company can serve its clients through the whole value chain of incentive programs, from planning to management and implementation. The joint operations will be offered under the name Evli Alexander Incentives Oy.

EAM, a subsidiary of Evli Bank Plc, offers a wide range of incentive program management services to listed and unlisted companies in Finland and Sweden. Alexander Incentives Oy offers advisory services related to the design of share-based incentive programs. In addition to company specific remuneration programs, the services include, among other things, top executive salary analyzes and customized remuneration reports.

“We want to offer our clients a broader and more comprehensive service of incentive and retention programs. Alexander Incentives Oy's expertise complements Evli Awards Management Oy's core competence. The companies have a long history of working together and the co-operation has always worked seamlessly. Through the merge of operations, we can offer our existing and new clients a comprehensive service, from advisory and design of incentive programs to their management and realization. This is a business area that is strategically important to Evli, in which we see significant growth opportunities through development of new services, new products and new markets,” says Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO of Evli Bank.


EVLI BANK PLC


 Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 553 3000, maunu.lehtimaki@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.


