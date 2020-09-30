YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Touax Rail Ltd's capital increase completed

for 81.9 million euros with DIF Capital Partners

Touax SCA today announced the completion of Touax Rail Ltd's 81.9 million euro capital increase with one of the world's leading independent infrastructure funds DIF Capital Partners.

As a result of this transaction, Touax SCA remains a majority shareholder with 51% of the capital of Touax Rail Ltd and 49% is now owned by DIF Capital Partners, through its DIF Core Infrastructure Fund II.

The transaction will enable Touax Rail to accelerate the development of its freight car business in Europe and Asia. Immediately accretive, the transaction allows to finance minority stakes in entities holding assets, in Touax Rail India Ltd as well as to finance the future growth of Touax Rail Limited.

Fabrice Walewski, Managing Director of the Touax Group commented: "We are delighted with the completion of this transaction. DIF is now a long-term partner that will allow us to expand our positions in our highly resilient freight car business in Europe and Asia."

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1bn in assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and EnterNextPEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

