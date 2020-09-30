Harrow Health Appoints Larry Van Horn to its Board of Directors

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, commented, “I am honored to welcome Larry to the Harrow Health Board of Directors where his work on advocacy for consumer pricing transparency and forward-thinking innovation-focused healthcare solutions are in keeping with Harrow’s mission, vision, and values. Larry is not only an entrepreneur and experienced board member, but he is also a national thought-leader on the delivery of healthcare goods and services and related policies, having advised both state and federal lawmakers at the highest levels. We are confident Larry’s business acumen, policy insights, and entrepreneurial spirit, will amount to significant contributions at Harrow and our subsidiary businesses.”

“I would like to thank Mark and the entire Harrow Health Board of Directors for welcoming me to the team,” said Mr. Van Horn. “I am excited to be a part of the next phase of growth at Harrow, an innovative and forward-thinking Nashville-based healthcare business. I strongly believe my background and experience working with healthcare decision makers and business executives nationwide regarding healthcare policy and the future of healthcare delivery will be of great service to Mark, the Board and the entire Harrow team. I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of the culture of innovation at Harrow and I look forward to contributing to shareholder value and good corporate governance.”

Effective September 28, 2020, Mr. Anthony Principi, who has served on the Harrow Health Board of Directors since 2015, resigned from his roles with the company and Mr. Van Horn will immediately fill those vacancies. Commenting on Mr. Principi’s service on the Harrow Board, Harrow Health Chairman Robert J. Kammer stated, “We are truly grateful for Tony’s contribution and commitment to Harrow over the past five years. His sharp mind, thoughtful insight, and infallible character have helped Harrow transform itself into the growing business it is today.”

About Mr. Van Horn

Mr. Van Horn is an entrepreneur, board member, and leading expert and researcher on healthcare management and economics. A nontraditional academic, his activity spans business, health policy, and academia. His research has appeared in such leading journals as the Journal of Health Economics, Journal of Law and Economics, New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Public Budgeting and Financial Management, and Harvard Business Review. He is the founder and CEO of Preverity, Inc. located in Nashville, Tennessee. Preverity is a healthcare analytic firm comprised of data scientists that has created the market-leading risk prediction platform for medical malpractice in the U.S. serving commercial malpractice insurers. Mr. Van Horn has extensive board experience on both public and private boards. Since its founding, he has been Governance Committee Chair and Compensation Committee Member for Community Health Care Realty Trust. He served as Compensation Committee Chair and Audit Committee Member for Quorum Health Corporation prior to it being taken private. He is the Board Chair for Savida Inc., a PE-backed MAT opioid treatment company with locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Delaware, and Virginia. He is a member of the CEO Council for Council Capital and advisory boards for Harpeth Capital and Council Capital. He is the Executive Director of Health Affairs and Founder and Director of the Center of Health Care Market Innovation at Vanderbilt University. He is also the Co-Director of Nashville Health Care Council Fellows Program. Professor Van Horn holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and an M.B.A., a Master’s in Public Health and a B.A. from the University of Rochester.