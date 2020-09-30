 

Tecogen Announces Order for Tecofrost Refrigeration Compressor

WALTHAM, MA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a Tecofrost natural gas engine driven refrigeration compressor to a food processing facility in Connecticut.  The Tecofrost unit will be incorporated into an existing ammonia refrigeration system at the facility while simultaneously using free heat recovery for process hot water.  The Tecofrost compressor will reduce the facility’s energy costs and carbon footprint while providing added resilience to grid outages.

The food processing facility has an existing electric compressor system for refrigeration and cooling requirements to which the Tecofrost system will add 150 HP of gas engine compressor capacity, resulting in electric savings, redundancy, and resilience to grid outages for the refrigeration system.  Waste heat will also be used for process water and heating, resulting in additional energy savings.  The system is expected to be commissioned in early 2021 and will be serviced from Tecogen’s East Windsor, Connecticut factory service center.

“The Tecofrost system is a drop-in replacement for many industrial refrigeration applications such as this food processing facility,” noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. “The Tecofrost solution uses inexpensive natural gas to baseload the facility’s refrigeration plant, resulting in a significant reduction in electricity purchased from the grid.  Heat recovery further lowers operational cost by reducing boiler operation at the facility.”

The Tecofrost system is a natural gas engine driven refrigeration package designed for industrial refrigeration applications from -40°F to +40°F and is ideal for applications requiring circulated refrigerant for cooling operations.  The system is designed for simple installation similar to that for an electrically driven refrigeration package and is a critical tool to help facilities reduce operating costs and increase resiliency from the electric grid.

“I am pleased that facility owners are recognizing the Tecofrost value proposition,” stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO.  “When we re-introduced Tecofrost last year, we saw the opportunity to expand the market for our products to industrial refrigeration systems, and we expect the backlog for Tecofrost to increase as industrial facilities look for ways to reduce operating costs and reliance on the electric grid.” 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Tecogen Announces Issuance of Two Additional US Patents Protecting Its Ultera Emissions Reduction Technology
22.09.20
Tecogen Receives Order for Multiple Ultera Emission Reduction Systems for Municipal Water Pumping Installation in Southern California
17.09.20
Tecogen Receives Order for Trigeneration Project in Manhattan
15.09.20
Tecogen Announces Sale of InVerde e+ to Mixed Use Building in Ontario