WeedMD Closes Definitive Agreement for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund

Non-dilutive financing to fund continued growth and accelerate sales of Color Cannabis adult-use products and Starseed’s unique medical service offerings to payor groups and patients





Management to host conference call on October 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. EST



TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of cannabis, is pleased to announce that, further to the press release dated September 23, 2020, it has closed a definitive agreement for a $30 million credit facility (“Credit Facility”) with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (“LPF”). The Credit Facility, maturing in August 2022, will be used for general working capital purposes, capital expenditures and general corporate requirements, and will provide the Company with significant financial capacity to drive commercial initiatives during its next stage of growth.

“With our facilities fully ramped up, licensed and engaging in the quality-production of cannabis to a degree not seen before at WeedMD, we are officially in our next stage of growth and ready to execute our product strategy and continued expansion of our distribution networks,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “The added support from our partner and strategic investor, LiUNA Pension Fund, provides us with significant non-dilutive financing which will enhance our liquidity position and provide additional working capital to drive sales and generate sustainable profitability as we drive towards closing out our first year as a fully-integrated company alongside Starseed Medicinal.”