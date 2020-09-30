 

30 SEPTEMBER 2020

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 30 September 2020 consists of 159,619,990 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 159,619,990 (“the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


