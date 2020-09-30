 

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and Android Stores Today

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 19:26  |  108   |   |   

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health (“Mindleap”), a digital telehealth mobile application for mental coaching and wellbeing, has officially launched and is available for download today:

Download on Android
Download on IOS

Mindleap is designed to increase access to mental health services and provide analytics into mental health to improve outcomes starting with goal-setting, mood, emotion, and habit tracking. The platform is free to use for end users and for specialists who want to build a profile after passing the company’s approval process. It is only when an end user purchases services on the platform that Mindleap charges a 9% fee as a percentage of each session.

This is a unique approach that can allow anytime and anywhere access to vetted mental health professionals, and also allows specialists to get approved, set their prices, update their calendar and immediately begin treating new clients. Additionally, users on Mindleap can share their mental health data with their specialist during a secure HD video call to create a more data-driven conversation, as mental health can be very anecdotal and is often hard for people to explain. This convenient and innovative approach coupled with a unique focus on psychedelic integration provides value to both end users and specialists using the software.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21f48223-a764-4d71 ...

The telehealth market is projected to become a $560 billion market by 2027, according to Fortune Business Insights, which represents a 25.2% compound annual growth rate. The global pandemic has only increased high demand for telehealth services and it's expected there will be over 1 billion telemedicine sessions by the end of 2020. Mindleap's innovative technology and business model strive to capture a unique and growing piece of that market starting with psychedelic integration services and expanding into digital mental health programs and other types of mental health services.

Seite 1 von 4
Mydecine Innovations Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic Integration
17.09.20
Mindleap Health Implements HIPAA Compliance Standards and Appoints Former Canadian Ministry of Health Telemedicine Expert as Head of Program Management
15.09.20
Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. gründet Sonderausschuss für die Ausgliederung von Vermögenswerten in den USA
15.09.20
Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. to Create Special Committee for the Spin Out of US Related Assets
03.09.20
Mydecine Innovations Group Would Like to Give Thanks to its Shareholders for Extending the Lockup on the Five Cent Placement for Another 120 Days
03.09.20
Sektor in Aufruhr versetzt... : MEGA-BÖRSENGANG! Investoren-Legenden Peter Thiel (Facebook) und der deutsche Ch. Angermayer sind mit an Bord!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.09.20
18
High Washington