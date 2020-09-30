RenaissanceRe Announces Michael Doak Departing to Start New Private Investment Firm

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today that Michael Doak, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Company’s strategic investment portfolio, will be departing to launch Griffin Highline Capital, a new private investment firm focused on the insurance industry.

Kevin J. O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Michael over the years. As he transitions to this new opportunity, we thank him for his ongoing efforts and look forward to participating in his future success as an initial investor in his new firm.”