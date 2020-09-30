 

Mercury's Latest Microwave Tuner Delivers Unparalleled Flexibility and Speed

Compact solution brings broadband quality RF signal processing to edge applications

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the TAC-3290 family of adaptive microwave tuners that deliver multi-mission operation to a wide range of applications such as signal intelligence (SIGINT) and radio frequency (RF) testing. The compact and rugged design brings fast data processing to tactical operations in harsh environments while the flexible architecture increases digitizer compatibility eliminating complex, expensive system upgrades.

“The TAC-3290 tuner is a first-of-its-kind solution that brings reliable broadband RF to users in harsh environments,” said Neal Austin, vice president and general manager, Mixed Signal. “By replacing racks of application-specific equipment with a flexible solution small enough to fit in a backpack, the TAC-3290 delivers agile RF capabilities to signal capture and processing systems in the field.”

The TAC-3290 series builds on Mercury’s existing portfolio of rackmount converters by bringing the same unique features and technologies to a smaller form factor for a wide range of new field applications. Typical frequency converters are designed to receive signals in a pre-determined bandwidth, but many applications, from SIGINT to spectrum management, must operate on a wide range of varying signals. Mercury’s new series resolves this mismatch through a flexible architecture that allows the converters to adapt in real time, matching the signals of interest and optimizing performance.

Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters by and for People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more about Mercury’s innovative microwave tuners, visit mrcy.com/TAC3290 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Mercury Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



