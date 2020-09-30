Mercury's Latest Microwave Tuner Delivers Unparalleled Flexibility and Speed

“The TAC-3290 tuner is a first-of-its-kind solution that brings reliable broadband RF to users in harsh environments,” said Neal Austin, vice president and general manager, Mixed Signal. “By replacing racks of application-specific equipment with a flexible solution small enough to fit in a backpack, the TAC-3290 delivers agile RF capabilities to signal capture and processing systems in the field.”

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the TAC-3290 family of adaptive microwave tuners that deliver multi-mission operation to a wide range of applications such as signal intelligence (SIGINT) and radio frequency (RF) testing. The compact and rugged design brings fast data processing to tactical operations in harsh environments while the flexible architecture increases digitizer compatibility eliminating complex, expensive system upgrades.

The TAC-3290 series builds on Mercury’s existing portfolio of rackmount converters by bringing the same unique features and technologies to a smaller form factor for a wide range of new field applications. Typical frequency converters are designed to receive signals in a pre-determined bandwidth, but many applications, from SIGINT to spectrum management, must operate on a wide range of varying signals. Mercury’s new series resolves this mismatch through a flexible architecture that allows the converters to adapt in real time, matching the signals of interest and optimizing performance.

To learn more about Mercury's innovative microwave tuners, visit mrcy.com/TAC3290 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

