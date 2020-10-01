 

California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 00:40  |  113   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) (OTCQX:CFGMF) (“California Gold” or the “Company”) is today announcing certain changes to its board of directors (the “Board”) and members of executive management.

Earlier today, the Board appointed Mr. Scott Rasenberg as Chair of the Board in replacement of Mr. Pat Cronin.

The Company also announces that the Board has terminated the employment of the Company’s President & CEO, Mr. Vishal Gupta, and has removed him as President & CEO effective immediately. Mr. Larry Phillips, a current Director of the Company, has agreed to act, and has been appointed by the Board, as Interim President & CEO. Mr. Gupta and Mr. Cronin remain Directors of the Company.

Mr. Phillips was a co-founder, executive vice-president of corporate affairs and general counsel of Iamgold Corp., a leading mid-tier gold-producing company. For over 20 years until his retirement in 2011, Mr. Phillips was responsible for directing and managing all international investments, joint ventures and government relationships, helping build Iamgold into one of the largest gold mining companies in the world. While at Iamgold, Mr. Phillips served as a director of the World Gold Council from 2006 to 2011. Prior to joining IMG, Mr. Phillips was the managing partner of a Toronto-based law firm specializing in corporate commercial law. Most recently, Mr. Phillips served as the chairman of the board of Klondex Mines Ltd. in 2013. At present, Mr. Phillips is also the President and CEO of Compass Gold Corporation a public company. Mr. Phillips’ professional designation is an LLB (from Osgoode Hall) and he is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

As a priority, the Board will provide an update in due course regarding the full-time position of a new CEO.

Larry Phillips added that “We acknowledge that, since the annual meeting of shareholders, this has been a period of change of leadership for the Company. We assure shareholders that the focus of the Board and management, as newly constituted, is on preserving and enhancing shareholder value and addressing certain operational issues faced by California Gold. We are committed to ensuring enhanced governance and improved accountability of the Company’s stewards going forward and firmly believe we will stabilize and steer the Company in a right direction. We intend to undertake that strategic review as a matter or priority and put that vision to our shareholders at the next shareholders meeting which we expect will take place in early 2021.”

Seite 1 von 2
California Gold Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...