 

Far Resources Ltd. Provides Update on Q1 Interim Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (“Far” of the “Company”) (CSE: FAT) is providing an update on the status of the filing of interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO certifications for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 (collectively “the Interim Filings”), which were required to be filed by August 31, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102. BC Instrument 51-517 allows for a 45-day filing extension for certain filings that were otherwise due on or before August 31, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. Far will continue to rely on this exemption with respect to the Interim Filings. The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file its Interim Filings on or before October 13, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. The Company confirms that since the filings of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020, there have been no material changes other than those disclosed through previous news releases.

For and on behalf of the Board
John Gammack
President and CEO

Information Contact
John Gammack, President & CEO
FAR Resources, LTD.
info@farresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, including planned exploration, and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.


