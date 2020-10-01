 

Subaru Selects Veoneer to Manufacture New Generation Eyesight

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 08:56  |  49   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), has partnered with Subaru to introduce the new generation EyeSight on the all-new Subaru Levorg.  Veoneer will begin producing systems for the Japan market starting later this year.     

Veoneer was selected by Subaru due to its experience in stereo vision systems and opto-mechanical design capabilities. This business is included in Veoneer's previously announced backlog.  The new generation EyeSight hardware is a variant of Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision system, re-engineered to meet Subaru's original specification. 

Subaru first introduced EyeSight in the U.S. in 2012, which has become a leading system in the automotive industry. The new generation EyeSight has two cameras mounted on a wide-baseline design allowing for better detection of pedestrians and vehicles in intersections and on curved roadways.   The system doubles the field-of-view and substantially increases the resolution over previous generations.  The system also has enhanced optical robustness and mechanical rigidity which improves detection performance while retaining a compact design package.  Integrated in the system package is a Xilinx Zynq XA processor hosting algorithms developed by Subaru.  

 "We are proud to have partnered with Subaru on the next generation EyeSight system for the all-new Levorg," says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO. "Veoneer is leading the industry in stereo vision systems and is honored to custom design a version that is at the heart of Subaru's ADAS solutions."

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson
EVP Communications & IR
tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Ray Pekar
VP Investor Relations
tel +1 (248) 794-4537

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,100 employees in 13 countries. In 2019, sales amounted to $1.9 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Veoneer, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and/or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/subaru-selects-veoneer-to-manufacture-new-generation-eyesight,c3208391

 

Veoneer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Valiantys is awarded Atlassian the Jira Align Specialization Badge for global deployment use
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of extraordinary general meeting
ProLabs SFP28 25G transceivers lower cost of entry for 5G wireless networks
Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 88,523.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
New Rubik's Speed Cube is Engineered for Fast Solves
The Best Pools Begin with the Best Pump
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Ultromics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering AI-based Cardiovascular Suite, EchoGo
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease