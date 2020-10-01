 

Royal Vopak Richard Hookway proposed as member of the Supervisory Board

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 1 October 2020

During the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 April 2021, it will be proposed to appoint Richard Hookway as member of the Supervisory Board. As per the same date and in accordance with the resignation schedule, Mr Zwitserloot will step down from the Supervisory Board as he has reached his maximum term.

Richard Hookway is a highly experienced executive having run global businesses in executive roles in energy industries with Centrica and before that with BP where he transformed IT delivery and commenced the digitisation of the firm. He has gained a deep understanding of strategy, financial and risk management and IT/digital with an in-depth knowledge of business development and industrial transformation processes. The appointment will further support the Supervisory Board and bring in additional energy markets and digital expertise. His leadership skills and multicultural expertise are valuable personal assets supporting the nomination.

The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting, the agenda and the shareholders circular will become available on the Vopak website in due course.

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Profile Vopak 
Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.


For further information please contact:
Vopak Press 
Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communication, 
Telephone : +31 (0)10 4002777, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com


Vopak analysts and investors 
Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations 
Telephone : +31 (0)10 4002776, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com




