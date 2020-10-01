Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 1 October 2020

During the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 April 2021, it will be proposed to appoint Richard Hookway as member of the Supervisory Board. As per the same date and in accordance with the resignation schedule, Mr Zwitserloot will step down from the Supervisory Board as he has reached his maximum term.



Richard Hookway is a highly experienced executive having run global businesses in executive roles in energy industries with Centrica and before that with BP where he transformed IT delivery and commenced the digitisation of the firm. He has gained a deep understanding of strategy, financial and risk management and IT/digital with an in-depth knowledge of business development and industrial transformation processes. The appointment will further support the Supervisory Board and bring in additional energy markets and digital expertise. His leadership skills and multicultural expertise are valuable personal assets supporting the nomination.