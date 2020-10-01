 

Stantec completes acquisition of Teshmont

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 12:45  |  67   |   |   

60-person firm based in Winnipeg and Calgary strengthens power transmission and distribution expertise to key markets

EDMONTON, Alberta and WINNIPEG, Manitoba and NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN

Global engineering and design firm Stantec has completed the acquisition of Teshmont, a Canadian-based electrical engineering consulting company specializing in high voltage power transmission and distribution engineering. Founded in 1966, Teshmont has worked with over 300 clients in more than 50 countries around the world to deliver advanced power delivery engineering solutions that are innovative, reliable, efficient, safe, and environmentally respectful. This acquisition further strengthens Stantec’s position in the transition to renewable energies currently underway, a strategic growth opportunity which is forecasted by the International Energy Agency to result in US$13 trillion in spending between 2020 and 2025.

“We have a long history of working with Teshmont on a variety of major energy projects. The success Stantec and Teshmont have had working together previously is an excellent framework for how our teams will come together as one entity moving forward,” says David Bernier, senior vice president, Power, Stantec. “Teshmont brings passionate, talented employees to our offices in Alberta and Manitoba, but I know their global expertise will be invaluable to clients and colleagues across our Company.”

Teshmont’s global reputation as leaders in advanced power transmission engineering brings technical expertise and brand recognition to Stantec’s existing Power practice, specifically strengthening Stantec’s Energy & Resources operations in Winnipeg, and will expand Stantec’s burgeoning renewable energy portfolio specifically wind, solar, hydro, co-generation, and energy capture programs.

“I know that our team at Teshmont is excited to be joining Stantec, a team we’ve worked well with on some of our most challenging projects,” says Ralph Kurth, president, Teshmont. “This acquisition provides our employees with a number of new opportunities, including career growth, the ability to work in new markets across the world, and the ability to provide a number of new services for our clients, including civil, mechanical, geotechnical engineering, and environmental services.”

Seite 1 von 3
Stantec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Stantec selected to oversee water infrastructure improvements in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
10.09.20
Stantec to partner on Arctic Research Support contract