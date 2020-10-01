CUMULUS MEDIA Completes Initial Closing of Tower Portfolio Monetization Transaction for $208 Million

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” “CUMULUS MEDIA,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced that the Company completed the initial closing of its tower portfolio monetization transaction for $208 million in gross proceeds on September 30, 2020.



Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, “We are thrilled to have expeditiously completed the first closing of this significant transaction. Pro forma for its completion and based on our Q2 ending cash balance, we will have reduced net debt by nearly $325 million during 2020 and by nearly $580 million since emerging from bankruptcy in 2018. Our further improved liquidity position and covenant-lite, long-dated debt will continue to support our growth initiatives and allow us to take advantage of accretive opportunities as we navigate through near-term uncertainties to drive long-term shareholder value.”