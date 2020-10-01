 

Wolters Kluwer Completes Capital Reduction

October 1, 2020 – Wolters Kluwer announces that it has now completed the reduction in share capital approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2020. We are pleased to confirm that 5,500,000 ordinary shares held in treasury have now been cancelled. The total number of issued ordinary shares is therefore reduced to 267,516,153 (previously 273,016,153).

Following this cancellation, the number of shares held in treasury is now 3,540,534 and, in accordance with regulatory requirements, Wolters Kluwer has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of the change in its issued share capital and that it currently holds 1.3% of total issued ordinary shares.

Shares repurchased by the company are added to and held as treasury shares. Part of these treasury shares is retained and used to meet future obligations under share-based incentive schemes.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

Media                                                                                Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort                                              Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications                                               Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 230                                                             t + 31 172 641 407
g.van.genderen.stort@wolterskluwer.com                         ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions
that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

