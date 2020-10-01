 

Sirius Group Enhances Its Global Business Technology Team; Creates New Global Leadership Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:05  |  37   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq:SG) ("Sirius Group" or the "Company") today announced that it has enhanced its Global Business Technology (GBT) team through the enhancement and realignment of its global management structure. This expansion will enable the firm to advance innovative solutions for its customers, improve operational efficiencies and further reduce costs and redundancies.

This restructuring is the final phase in Sirius Group’s GBT transformation which began in late 2019 when Beth Boucher, Global Chief Information Officer (CIO), was hired to provide strategic IT leadership and direction for Sirius Group and its global business segments with the focus on delivering technology solutions to drive innovation throughout the firm.

“Since Beth joined Sirius Group last fall, she has been leading an initiative to undertake a thorough review of the firm’s global business technology capabilities with the goal to maximize innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization,” said Kernan (Kip) V. Oberting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Group. “These recent key hires and restructuring within the technology group will pave the way for our global digital transformation initiatives that will further enhance the customer experience.”

Below is an overview of the new and enhanced roles:

  • Mohammad Alibhai (Head of Infrastructure and Operations) - Mohammad is responsible for the adoption and oversight of Managed Services as well as end user enablement and training.
  • Carlos Alston (Chief Enterprise Architect) - Carlos recently joined Sirius Group and is accountable for defining Enterprise standards, governance and practices for technology architecture and will be responsible for designing the user experience and considering emerging technologies such as Robotics.
  • David Anderson (Head of Research and Innovation) – David is responsible for creating a platform and ecosystem to incubate Sirius Group’s Innovation capabilities while exploring business sponsored Research and Development initiatives.
  • Miguel Mir (Chief Data Officer, Head of BI&A) – Miguel has assumed an expanded role which includes leveraging data as a corporate asset and developing solutions to serve Enterprise data processing, mining and analytics.
  • Tim Nash (Chief Information Security Officer) - Tim is now responsible for establishing and maintaining the firm’s enterprise security technology strategy and policies which include the integration with the firm’s MGUs, Armada and IMG.
  • Michael Venezia (Head of Technology Transformation) – In his enhanced role, Mike is responsible for leading the strategy and operational effectiveness for the multiyear transformation of the global business technology team.

About Sirius Group

Sirius Group, with $2.4 billion of total capital and roots dating back to 1945, is a global multi-line (re)insurer headquartered in Bermuda with a unique global branch network, including offices in Stockholm, New York and London. Sirius Group's success over the years has come from working with honest, capable partners. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of tailored risk products to clients in approximately 150 countries, including health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaCorp Capital, LLC and International Medical Group. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018. You can learn more by visiting www.siriusgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Sirius Group
Lynda.Caravello@SiriusGroup.com


Sirius International Insurance Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...