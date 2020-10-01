 

Frontier Aspen LLC Notice of Open Season

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frontier Aspen LLC (“Carrier”), is conducting a binding open season to assess shipper interest in committed crude oil interstate transportation service of expansion capacity that Carrier is considering developing on its existing pipeline, from origin points in and around Casper, WY to destination points in and around Frontier Station, UT (the “Expansion”). Carrier expects to commence service on the expansion capacity in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

This open season will provide an opportunity for shippers to support the Expansion by making volume commitments, thereby becoming “Committed Shippers” for the term of their transportation service agreements (“TSAs”). Subject to the terms of their TSAs, Committed Shippers will be entitled to “Committed Service” that will not be subject to prorationing in the ordinary course for a quantity up to the Committed Shipper’s volume commitment.

The binding open season will commence on October 1, 2020 and will end at 5:00 PM CDT on October 22, 2020.

About the Frontier Aspen Pipeline

The Frontier Aspen Pipeline is a 289-mile interstate crude oil pipeline that spans from Casper, Wyoming to Frontier Station, Utah which connects to Holly Energy Partners’ SLC Pipeline that ultimately delivers crude oil to refineries in the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

Open Season Process

Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the open season documents are required to execute a Non-Disclosure Agreement that may be obtained by contacting the following representative provided below.

To execute the NDA, a potential shipper must:

(A)

Insert its name, jurisdiction of incorporation or formation, email address, and contact information.

 

 

(B)

Submit two executed copies to:

 

Steven Ratliff

 

Business Development Specialist

 

(214) 871-3547

Steve.ratliff@hollyenergy.com

NDAs that have been altered or amended in any way by a potential shipper, other than by the insertion of the shipper’s name, jurisdiction of incorporation or formation, e-mail address and contact information, may not be accepted by Carrier, in which case the open season documents will not be provided to that shipper.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

