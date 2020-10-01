 

ErosSTX’s Greenland to Debut on HBO Following a 4th Quarter PVOD Release

ErosSTX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms’ Greenland will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in the United States in early 2021, following a domestic release on Premium Video On-Demand (PVOD) services in the fourth quarter of 2020. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Greenland opened #1 in 22 markets overseas, through STX's network of international distribution partners that led an international-first strategy. Greenland is outperforming the Gerard Butler hit Angel Has Fallen in most key territories. The film has already grossed over $45 million in revenue for STX, on a $35 million production budget, despite uniquely challenging market conditions. STX will continue to roll-out the film theatrically in many international markets.

In Canada, Greenland will be released on Amazon Prime. The film will also be released by Amazon Prime in UK and Australia.

Said Fogelson, “We conceived Greenland as a theatrical experience and audiences have responded strongly in every market where moviegoing is robust. In some markets, however, we need a different strategy to get the movie out in a timely and economically advantageous fashion. We’re excited that HBO customers will have the chance to enjoy Greenland next year following a PVOD run in America during the fourth quarter of this year. And we’re pleased to partner again with Amazon in UK, Canada and Australia. We are actively producing and acquiring an exciting slate of content for theaters going forward. They are, and will continue to be, our critical partners.”

Shifting Greenland from a US theatrical release to PVOD and HBO demonstrates the Company’s ability to remain nimble and adaptive during this period of box office uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Moreover, this deal indicates that the market demand for high-quality, cinematic content remains high across all distribution channels.

STXfilms uses a unique capital-efficient model for film production that leverages an extensive network of financing and distribution partnerships. The capital at risk on film projects is minimized through a combination of production tax incentives, output agreements and co-financing arrangements. Additionally, the Company’s film marketing strategy uses first-party data for audience targeting to maximize the effectiveness of dollars spent, and ultimately results in box office performance that is similar to peer films but with less marketing expense than peer films.

