 

DOT Foods to Offer A88 Infused as a Featured All-Natural Flavored Product

The nation’s largest food redistributor serves 4,300 accounts across all 50 states

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announced that its A88 Infused flavors will be a featured product offered by DOT Foods in the all-natural and specialty beverages category.

“Our partnership with DOT Foods is off to a strong start. The distributor will offer our A88 Infused flavors brand as a featured item in their all-natural flavored water product category,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This will give access to over 600,000 restaurants and foodservice establishments across all 50 states. The hospitality sector provides us a unique and huge opportunity that far exceeds our current served market. In addition to targeting the universe of retailers served by DOT Foods, we expect to penetrate this space in a disciplined and calculated manner and initially will target Golf Foodservices, Fast Casuals, and Vending and Micro Markets. Despite our aggressive efforts, the hospitality space recovery will be the primary growth driver for this category. We believe that our all-natural single-serve offerings, including our eco-friendly aluminum bottles, A88 Infused flavors, and the newly launched A88CBD infused flavored water, will do exceptionally well in this segment. Healthful living continues to remain a dominant trend in the markets we serve, and our lifestyle brands are well-positioned with a strong partner network to drive strong growth in existing and new channels.”    

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

   

The Alkaline Water Company: A88 Infused Flavored Waters

In the Hospitality and Foodservice space, the Company has identified three key markets that present a compelling growth opportunity. These segments are:

  • Golf Foodservice - Approximately 15,500 golf courses and 4,400 private clubs make up the U.S. Golf market.
  • Fast-Casuals – Including the overarching quick-service restaurant industry generated approximately $246.7 billion in food and beverage sales in 2019.
  • Vending & Micro Markets - Fast-growing segment in the post COVID era, with more than 2 million machines installed in the U.S.
