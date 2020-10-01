 

Adamas appoints new Chief Medical Officer, Adrian Quartel, MD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:15  |  47   |   |   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Adrian Quartel, MD as Chief Medical Officer. As a member of the executive leadership team, Adrian will provide leadership and direction for all scientific and medical functions.

“We are delighted to welcome Adrian to our leadership team to further accelerate the progress and execution of our long-term growth strategy,” said Neil McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “His proven track record in drug development and extensive clinical experience will be especially valuable at this pivotal time as we build our development efforts to expand our reach to more patients.”

“I am excited to join a company which reflects my passion to make an impact on patients with unmet medical needs,” said Adrian Quartel, MD. “I look forward to partnering with the Adamas team and applying my broad industry experience to help us maximize the opportunity to address serious neurological diseases.”

Adrian brings over 20 years of global drug development and pharmaceutical experience, both in academia and industry. He was most recently global head of Medical Affairs at BioMarin, where he oversaw the launch of six products. Prior to BioMarin, Adrian held senior positions leading clinical development and as principal investigator for several studies at Chiltern. He also served in pharmacovigilance, clinical development, and medical affairs roles at Paraxel, Icon and, Astellas. Prior to joining the industry, Adrian worked as a clinical research fellow at UCLA Cedar Sinai and as a resident in cardio-thoracic surgery at Erasmus University Medical Center.

Adrian received his medical degree from Erasmus University Medical School, Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, and his post graduate specialization in pharmaceutical medicine from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine in London. He is board certified by the General Medical Council (GMC) in pharmaceutical medicine in the United Kingdom.

About Adamas
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com
 Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
11.09.20
Adamas presents new post-hoc data analysis for GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia at the 2020 Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress
08.09.20
Adamas to Present at Upcoming HC Wainwright Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.19
17
ADMS (Mkap $104 M) Cash $160 M / MS Walking P3 Data dieses Quartal