 

PRGX, a Global Source-to-Pay Leader, Announces Agenda for Upcoming Virtual PRGXchange

Virtual conference brings together finance, procurement and source-to-pay leaders for interactive thought-leadership sessions and conversations

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services worldwide, announced the agenda for its upcoming virtual PRGXchange conference on Oct. 20-22, 2020.

“2020 has brought unprecedented challenges and heightened uncertainty as businesses navigate a global pandemic, supply chain disruption and business continuity,” said Ron Stewart, CEO of PRGX. “This year’s PRGXchange will address each of these trends, as well as how the highest performing companies have continued to deliver results, and even innovate, in this environment.”

Featuring six thought-leadership sessions, PRGXchange will address how finance, procurement and source-to-pay (S2P) professionals can enable growth for their business, better manage risk and drive diversity and inclusion throughout their organization. Each hour-long session will be broadcast starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. BST) and 12:00 p.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. BST) every day of the virtual show.

Webinars will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by an interactive 15-minute Q&A session designed to engage and excite attendees. Sessions include:

  • “Cultivating Your Growth Mindset: Getting Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable,” hosted by Tiffani Bova, Global Customer Growth & Innovation Evangelist with Salesforce;
  • “Lessons from the Boardroom: Diversity & Inclusion,” presented by Kwame Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta;
  • “Managing Financial Complexity in a Dynamic Environment,” a panel discussion featuring PRGX CEO Ron Stewart;
  • “Ethical Decision-Making: A Story of Red Flags, Risks & Resilience,” presented by Rashmi Airan, Ethics Consultant; and
  • “Beyond Presidential Elections & Pandemics: The Economic Outlook,” with Alex Chausovsky, Director of Speaking Services with ITR Economics.

“Creating a diverse, inclusive organization and corporate culture is more than a business objective, it is a necessity for companies looking to achieve meaningful long-term success,” said Kwame Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta and PRGXchange speaker. “Customers, prospects, employees and even potential staff expect more than a commitment to diversity and inclusion, there must also be action to support it. We’ll address how companies can make this vision a reality at this year’s PRGXchange.”

PRGXchange attendees include procurement, finance and S2P leaders from various business sectors – technology, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and grocery – to name a few.

To learn more about PRGXchange visit, https://goto.prgx.com/Virtual.

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Hamilton
Arketi Group
jhamilton@arketi.com


