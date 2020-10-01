AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Primerica Life Insurance Company (Nashville, TN) and its affiliates, National Benefit Life Insurance Company (Long Island City, NY) and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Mississauga, Ontario), collectively referred to as Primerica Life. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in Duluth, GA) [NYSE: PRI], which is the holding company for the group’s insurance and non-insurance operating companies. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” on $375 million 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 of Primerica. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Primerica Life’s ratings recognize the group’s favorable risk-adjusted capitalization and generally high quality investment portfolio, as well as its favorable reserve profile, which is almost exclusively composed of term life insurance and is viewed as low risk on AM Best’s product continuum. However, the group continues to maintain higher allocations to NAIC class 2 bonds relative to industry averages. Risk-adjusted capitalization ratios are dampened qualitatively by heavy reliance on captive reinsurance solutions to fund its Regulation XXX reserves, which will moderate as new business is issued under principles-based reserving practices. The ratings also reflect strong liquidity and positive financial flexibility, as well as solid financial leverage and interest coverage ratios that are within AM Best’s guidelines for these ratings.

Primerica Life’s earnings have been consistent with AM Best’s expectations, as the group continuously has generated solid levels of GAAP and statutory net income due to favorable loss ratios, although there has been some uptick in claims as a result of COVID-19. Premium growth has been generally favorable, and the company has been able to pivot sales efforts during the pandemic successfully. Premium growth has been offset partially by higher-than-industry lapse rates, and general expenses per policy remain on an upward trend. Primerica Life’s operating profile benefits from non-insurance revenues that represent a substantial portion of overall GAAP revenues through the sale of mutual funds and other investment savings products, along with distribution of other manufacturers’ life and annuity products, which generates fee-based revenues and provides a source of earnings diversification.