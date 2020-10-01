Cordy Oilfield Services Announces Appointment of Amber Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that Amber Johnson has joined Cordy as its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective October 5th, 2020.



Ms. Johnson has over 18 years of experience in all aspects of accounting and financial management for both public and private companies. Ms. Johnson is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Prior to joining Cordy Ms. Johnson served as the Assistant Controller of a TSX-listed oilfield services company who provides contract drilling and well servicing in both Canada and the United States, in addition to rental services.