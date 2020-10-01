 

CoreLogic’s Dr. Frank Nothaft Receives 2020 HousingWire Vanguard Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 19:00  |  48   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Dr. Frank Nothaft, executive and chief economist, has received the coveted 2020 HousingWire Vanguard Award. The recipients of this award are prominent industry professionals who have made an impact in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance and whose exemplary leadership is consistently moving markets forward. With over 37 years of experience in the housing market, Dr. Nothaft has undoubtedly become the respected and go-to expert for analysis, commentary and forecasting in global real estate, insurance and mortgage markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005467/en/

CoreLogic, Chief Economist (Photo: Business Wire)

CoreLogic, Chief Economist (Photo: Business Wire)

“Frank has been an essential contributor to CoreLogic for several years. He has the unique ability to take abstract economic concepts and apply them to practical business and policy solutions,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “His expertise spans not only residential and commercial property markets, but also mortgage finance. During his impressive career, he has advised executives in the housing industry and government and has truly become a trusted voice worldwide. We are thrilled he is being recognized for his tremendous impact and the many vital contributions he provides within the entire industry.”

Throughout the nation, multiple corporate, industry and government leaders depend on Dr. Nothaft’s knowledge related to economic and housing policy, insight and forecasts into market movements. As the housing market contends with the impact of a global pandemic, the industry has come to depend even more on Dr. Nothaft for interpreting and disseminating analysis on the state of the housing and mortgage activity today and in the coming year. He is a regular spokesperson for CoreLogic and has been quoted in over 2,800 pieces of online media.

Additionally, Dr. Nothaft has also been active in his local community through his volunteer commitments. He has served on the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Falls Church Housing Corporation, which owns Section 8 housing in northern Virginia, received the Freddie Mac Community Service Award and has volunteered each of the last several years for a local Habitat for Humanity build.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CoreLogic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Wildfires Threaten the West: Nearly 2 Million Homes at Elevated Risk of Wildfire Damage According to CoreLogic
29.09.20
CoreLogic Impact Award Presented to Brian Montgomery for Commendable Service to the Housing Industry and the Country
25.09.20
Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group Send Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders
24.09.20
Protecting the American Dream: CoreLogic Emphasizes Opportunity in Flood Underinsurance
22.09.20
CoreLogic Files Definitive Proxy Statement for November 17 Special Meeting
22.09.20
CoreLogic Substantially Raises 3Q 2020, FY 2020, and FY 2021 Guidance
21.09.20
Home Equity Rises Despite the Pandemic: CoreLogic Reports Homeowners Gained Over $620 Billion in Equity in Q2 2020
15.09.20
CoreLogic Tapped by the IMF in Recent Report to Inform on Nation’s Stability Amid Natural Hazard Events
15.09.20
CoreLogic Board Unanimously Rejects Revised Senator/Cannae Proposal
14.09.20
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings